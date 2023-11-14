Fresno judge denies request to throw out murder charge for 2022 death

A Fresno murder trial is moving forward after a judge denied a request to acquit a suspected killer on Monday.

32-year-old Raymond Angelo Guido faces a murder charge for the death of Luis Castillo.

On the evening of December 30, 2022, Fresno police officers responded to Jackson and Turner avenues after reported gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they said they found Castillo suffering from multiple injuries in the road.

The 40-year-old later died at Community Regional Medical Center.

In court Monday, the defense asked the judge to toss the case out.

"Your honor, based on the totality of the evidence here, we're asking for a motion to acquit based on insufficient evidence," public defender Jose Salazar said.

After the judge denied his request, Salazar wanted to call one of the responding officers to testify, but he was unavailable.

So, with the prosecution's permission, the defense submitted a police report for the jury to consider as evidence instead.

It was then the prosecution's turn for rebuttal, and the deputy district attorney called another officer to testify about a key piece of evidence he found in a car near the scene.

"I located a live 9 millimeter round of ammunition under the front passenger seat, on the rail that the seat slides on," Fresno Police Department officer Joshua Weskamp said. "On the rail closest to the driver seat."

Guido seemed to follow along with the evidence in court. Court records show a series of charges -- some felonies -- against him dating back to 2012. He was on parole when police arrested him in March.

In addition to murder, he is also charged with second-degree robbery and having a firearm as a felon.

Guido has pleaded not guilty to all three charges in this case, and his public defender tried poking holes in the surveillance camera footage that helped investigators piece everything together.

"The so-called eyewitness descriptions are inconsistent with Mr. Guido's appearance," Salazar said. "The video in this case is not good quality."

Guido will be back in court on Tuesday morning for closing arguments in the trial. The jury could then begin deliberating as soon as Thursday.

If convicted of murder, Guido could face up to life in prison.

