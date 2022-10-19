Man charged due in court after remains of Brittanee Drexel found; teen disappeared on spring break

What happened to Brittanee Drexel? Teen vanished while on spring break in South Carolina 13 years ago

On Monday, authorities announced that Raymond Moody, 62, was arrested and charged with her murder.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- The accused killer of a teen who went missing in 2009 while on spring break is due in court Wednesday morning.

Raymond Moody, 62, was arrested and charged in the death of Brittanee Drexel, 17, after her remains were found in a wooded area in Georgetown County, South Carolina, earlier this year.

Moody is due in the Georgetown County Courthouse at 10 a.m. EST, WCIV reported.

Due to the South Carolina Rules of Criminal Procedure, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office is not able to go into further detail about the hearing.

In 2009, Drexel vanished while on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

"We've confirmed that Brittanee lost her life in a tragic way, at the hands of a horrible criminal who was walking our streets," FBI special agent in charge Susan Ferensic said in May.

For 13 years, her parents, Pleckan and Chad Drexel, had searched for her.

Pleckan Drexel said her daughter wanted to go on the trip but she remembered telling her no because of a lack of parental supervision. She said she also had a bad hunch.

"She asked me if she could go and I told her no," her mother recalled. "And she asked me why. I said, because I don't know the kids you're going with. I don't -- there's no parental supervision and something's going to happen."

Brittanee Drexel ended up leaving for the spring break trip to Myrtle Beach on April 22, 2009, despite her mother's wishes. Three days later, the teen was seen for the last time on a hotel surveillance camera. She was leaving a friend's room at the Blue Water Resort to walk back to the hotel where she was staying, about a mile-and-a-half walk down the busy Myrtle Beach strip, ABC Rochester station WHAM reported.

She was about halfway to her destination when she disappeared, investigators said, based on surveillance footage from cameras on 11th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.

Her remains were found less than 3 miles from a motel where Moody had been living at the time of Drexel's disappearance, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said. Authorities allege that Moody buried her body.

In 2012, he had been identified as a person of interest in the disappearance but there was not enough evidence to name him as a suspect, officials said.

Investigators believe Drexel was held against her will and killed.

"One thing ... we're going to look forward to is to get justice for Brittanee," Pleckan Drexel said. "I want people to know out there that Brittanee's legacy is going to live on."

