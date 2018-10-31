JEWELRY THEFT

Real-life 'Ocean's Eleven' crew pulled off $10 million jewelry heists

Prosecutors say a sophisticated crew of burglars pulled off jewelry heists all over the world.

The crime spree is being called a real-life "Ocean's Eleven" and seemed to be ripped from the pages of a Hollywood script.

The group is comprised of acrobats, strong-men and electronics experts -- the type of dream team George Clooney would assemble in the movie.

This crew of experts is led by Damir Pejcinovic, who prosecutors say was the ringleader of an elaborate criminal enterprise that carried out burglaries on both sides of the Atlantic.

In total, the crew walked away with more than $10 million.

Authorities arrested Pejcinovic and two others last week.

Court documents say investigators found plans for more heists.
