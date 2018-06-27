HOUSING MARKET

$97 million Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Business Insider says a home in Palo Alto is the most expensive home now for sale in the Bay Area. Asking price -- just under $97 million. (Photo by REX Real Estate)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
Want to live like a tech billionaire? We have the perfect home for you.

REPORT: $117,000 a year considered 'low income' in some Bay Area counties

Business Insider says a home in Palo Alto is the most expensive home now for sale in the Bay Area. Asking price -- just under $97 million.

The home has 20 rooms including a poker room, pizza room, spa and social room for hosting large executive corporate retreats.

RELATED: Survey reveals 40 percent of Bay Area residents are thinking of leaving

There's an ice rink and other rooms just for sports fans.

There's also 60 parking spaces for you and all your friends.

REX Real Estate estimates with 20 percent down, this home will cost you about $490,000 a month.

VIDEO: DRONEVIEW7 gets sneak peek at pricey Bay Area mansion
EMBED More News Videos

DroneView 7 got a birds-eye view of a multi-million dollar mansion now on the market in San Francisco's famed Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehousing marketbay areahousingdistractionabc7 originalsbuzzworthyBay Area
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: $117K a year considered 'low income' in some Bay Area counties
Survey: 40 percent of Bay Area residents are thinking of leaving
DRONEVIEW7 gets sneak peek at pricey Bay Area mansion
HOUSING MARKET
Tiny homes coming to Old Town Clovis
New housing developments are spurring new chapter in Madera County's growth
Buying or selling a home? It's the right time to do it in the Fresno market
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M
More housing market
REAL ESTATE
More homes being built in Fresno
Madera code inspectors plan to check half of the cities homes
State's largest 'zero net energy' community coming to Clovis
Buying or selling a home? It's the right time to do it in the Fresno market
What's the cheapest rental available in Fresno?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News