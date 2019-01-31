REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

Business is booming along Shaw Avenue in Clovis

Tractors are working to get a plot of land leveled in Clovis.

It doesn't look like much now, but soon Clovis and Santa Ana near Shaw Avenue will be the new home of Costco.

It'll be 50,000 square feet larger than the current store on Peach and Ashlan.

Once it opens the old location will close.

"The Costco property will have an additional retail building with a Starbucks and a restaurant," says Economic Development Director Andrew Haussler.

This is only one of the new developments popping up along Shaw Avenue and improving the landscape.

From new places to stay to new places to shop, for the city says the last time they saw growth like this was in the 80's.

"Business along Shaw is looking robust. People are really interested int he corridor. A lot of the empty boxes that we have are getting filled up or have a lot of interest and some of the vacant land we've had for years is being used," Haussler said.

More hotels are incoming.

La Quinta Inn and Townplace Suites are both under construction.

Major progress has been made on both buildings.

That's not all - a Home 2 Suites by Marriott is also in the works across the street from where Costco is going in.

It's slated to break ground in the next few months.

"We pack out our hotels regularly and almost every weekend we are full, almost everyday. We have a lot of opportunity to grow that," Haussler said.

The Sierra Vista Mall also saw some improvements.

Remodels were done to multiple stores.

Teazer's and a teppanyaki restaurant are adding flavor to the shopping center in spring.

Haussler says many investors are looking into vacant buildings, like the former Toys 'R' Us.

He's not sure what will go in, but a furniture store would suit the market.
