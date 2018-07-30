FRESNO

Buying or selling a home? It's the right time to do it in the Fresno market

Home prices are up around 10 to 15 percent this year from last year and buyers are facing some competition. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The sold sign has been taken down and now the De La Guerra family is making a Northwest Fresno house their home.

"I love it. It was such a blessing that it came into our lives and we have so much more space for our kids and family," said Emily De La Guerra, home buyer.

Emily and her husband Jeff are experiencing the benefits of buying a home and selling their first home at the same time. The two wrote a letter to the sellers to make sure and land the house they wanted.

Realtor Caitlyn Peck with Guarantee Real Estate helped the De La Guerra in this hot market.

"I very much think it's a healthy market, so both sellers and buyers are winning in today's market. Everybody has to be strategic. Sellers will see multiple offers if they're strategic. Buyers are enjoying a lot more selection and inventory and historically low interest rates."

Home prices are up around 10 to 15 percent this year from last year. More than 5,100 homes have sold so far this year. Many are trying to get in before interest rates rise again.

One other interesting factor in this market is that buyers are facing some competition. Not only from those locally but from those in state and out of state.

Realtors say they have helped people from San Jose and Los Angeles to Fresno because home prices there are astronomical.

Peck adds those that price right are getting multiple offers and some are selling in days or a week, especially in the $300,000 range.

As for the De La Guerra family, they are ready to make memories in their new space.

"I can't wait to have our first Thanksgiving and first Christmas here and having a lot of fun times to come," De La Guerra said.
