The City of Fresno is asking for your input on the growth and development of West Fresno.The West Area Specific Plan addresses the region west of 99, north of Clinton, and east of Garfield.The project will plan for land development, traffic and public transportation improvements, and community design concepts, among others.The city is hosting the first of two meetings to voice your input Thursday night at the Central High School East Campus.The meeting starts at 6 pm.If you can't make it you're invited to take a survey.