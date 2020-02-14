Real Estate

City of Fresno taking over abandoned properties to clean up neighborhoods

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is working to clean up neighborhoods that some say have lowered property values because of abandoned homes and lots.

Councilmembers say new oversight of the code enforcement department is helping them improve districts.

It's an initiative that became a huge focus six months ago when the council took a hands-on approach in overseeing the Code Enforcement Department with the city attorney's office.

"We have been able to be proactive and go after these absentee landlords not taking care of their property," says District 1 councilmember Esmeralda Soria.

Soria says taking over abandoned properties is impacting the value of the city.

During Thursday's city council meeting, a staff report of the latest code enforcement work that has been done was shared.

So far, there are over 2,000 cases.

Before and after pictures show some of the locations throughout the city that are being renovated - changes Soria says are getting done faster now that code enforcement is being supervised differently.

"We are seeing a lot more efficiency and a lot more things getting down and addressed in the city of Fresno," Soria says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatefresnofresno city council
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump visiting Bakersfield next week, White House confirms
Family, friends of Merced teen injured in shooting march for change
Fresno City Council will only partially fund new police weapons
Driver who died after car went airborne over San Joaquin River was drunk: CHP
Tule River Tribe plans to open cannabis dispensary off Highway 190
Counterfeit cash for cocaine led to innocent Fresno man's murder: Police
Teenager found hiding in Arizona, arrested in Fresno County's first murder case of 2020
Show More
66,000 marijuana convictions to be dismissed, Los Angeles County DA says
Valley businesses experience backlog in products from China
Sen. Bernie Sanders takes aim at PG&E in campaign video
Portion of Blackstone Avenue closed off after fatal crash
21-year-old arrested for shooting man at Corcoran apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News