AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Clovis could lose affordable housing funds

EMBED </>More Videos

The City of Clovis could lose millions in state housing funds if it fails to meet the standards for the Regional Housing Needs Assessment. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The City of Clovis could lose millions in state housing funds if it fails to meet the standards for the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA).

That housing plan is updated every eight years.

The city's on track with its current cycle, but it's the previous cycle where they fell short.

Now they're hoping to meet requirements before losing eligibility for California affordable housing funds.

Community and Economic Development Director Andy Haussler says, "the state has mandated that each city plans to accommodate a level of housing units to meet population growth and Clovis needs to increase densities in some areas in order to accommodate that growth."

The issue stems from a 2006, City Council approved, decision to accept responsibility to provide more than 15,000 units of housing of the county's overall responsibility of 52,000+.

"We're dealing with that bubble of housing that was built pre-recession that put us in this position," says Haussler.

He adds finding affordable housing in Clovis isn't the problem... it's density, "the challenge is you can have very dense multi-family condos in a part of the state, that meet this obligation, that are being sold for $1 million or $2 million a piece; but we can have single-family homes that are very dense that are considered affordable that don't count."

In order to meet the state mandate, Haussler says the city is considering rezoning land parcels, "we have options before us on how we're going to complete the re-zone. We don't have to build the units we just have to provide the opportunity for them to be built."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateaffordable housingclovishomeconstructionClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Tiny homes coming to Old Town Clovis
New development underway in 52-acre parcel in Clovis
Legacy of Cesar Chavez helping low income families
Pre-applications accepted soon for 'Section 8' program
Condemned Bay Area home sells for $1.2 million
More affordable housing
REAL ESTATE
More homes being built in Fresno
Madera code inspectors plan to check half of the cities homes
State's largest 'zero net energy' community coming to Clovis
Buying or selling a home? It's the right time to do it in the Fresno market
What's the cheapest rental available in Fresno?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News