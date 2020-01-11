Construction continues on Fresno State student union building, Keats Ave. closed to vehicles

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been a busy winter break for construction crews at Fresno State.Tractors continue to lay down the foundation for what will become the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union.Before they build up they need to install utility connections.In order to make way for the monumental $60 million project, the university's historic amphitheater had to be demolished.Fresno State Spokesperson Lisa Boyles says the amphitheater was built in 1962 but hadn't been used in the last 20 years."As the campus continued to grow, academic buildings were built around it and noise became a factor," says Boyles.As crews work towards a fall 2021 completion date, Keats Avenue will be closed to vehicles.This means students will have to go back onto Shaw Avenue to access parking on the eastern and western parts of campus.Only a handful of stalls along Keats Avenue, including handicapped parking, will no longer be accessible."There will be disabled parking stalls available on the south side of Keats," says Boyles.Senior Daniel Lorente believes the detour is a small price to pay.Even though he won't get to use the new student union, he says it'll be worth the inconvenience."We beat up the old one and it is time for a new and improved one for future Bulldogs."They will have a groundbreaking for the student union sometime next month.In addition, the Keats building north of the construction zone will also be torn down sometime in March.