Explore Today's Cheapest Rental Listings In Fresno

542 W. Hammond Ave.

41 E. Dakota Ave.

3458 E. Clinton Ave.

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Fresno look like these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in Fresno, via rental site ApartmentList , to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Listed at $600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 542 W. Hammond Ave., offers hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Garage parking is available as well.(See the complete listing here .)This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 41 E. Dakota Ave., is listed for $675 / month. A bright unit with an eat-in kitchen and a mix of tiled and carpeted floors, this home also offers parking. Section 8 vouchers are accepted as well.(View the full listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3458 E. Clinton Ave., which is going for $600 / month. The unit has heating, a mix of carpeted and tiled floors, and built-in cabinetry. Garage parking is available.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)---