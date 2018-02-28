Explore Today's Cheapest Rental Listings In Fresno

We took a look at local listings for 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in Fresno, via rental site ApartmentList, to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
542 W. Hammond Ave.
Listed at $600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 542 W. Hammond Ave., offers hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Garage parking is available as well.
(See the complete listing here.)
41 E. Dakota Ave.
This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 41 E. Dakota Ave., is listed for $675 / month. A bright unit with an eat-in kitchen and a mix of tiled and carpeted floors, this home also offers parking. Section 8 vouchers are accepted as well.
(View the full listing here.)
3458 E. Clinton Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3458 E. Clinton Ave., which is going for $600 / month. The unit has heating, a mix of carpeted and tiled floors, and built-in cabinetry. Garage parking is available.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---
