Explore today's cheapest rentals in Fresno

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3004 East Huntington Blvd.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3004 East Huntington Blvd. in Roosevelt, which is going for $740 / month.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, an electric stove, both air conditioning and central heating, ceiling fans and a patio. Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
242 N Glenn Ave.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 242 N Glenn Ave. in Central, listed at $750 / month.
In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, granite countertops, a private patio and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
5055 E Belmont Ave.
Also listed at $750 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5055 E Belmont Ave. in Roosevelt.
The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate central heating, carpeted floors, tile countertops, ceiling fans and a private patio. One small pet is negotiable.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands.
5250 N Brawley Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 5250 N Brawley Ave. in Bullard, is listed for $1,005 / month for its 642-square-feet of space.
In the apartment, the listing promises a fireplace, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site management.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
