Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Northeast Fresno

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Woodward Park via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Fresno neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1242 E Champlain Dr.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1242 E Champlain Dr., is listed for $1,383 / month for its 989-square-feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. A fitness center is offered as a building amenity. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
1850 E Birch Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1850 E Birch Ave., which, at 940-square-feet, is going for $1,395 / month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a swimming pool. The unit comes with carpeting, a fireplace, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Dogs and cats are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
