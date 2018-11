Inside Visalia's highest-priced rental homes

2211 N. Divisadero St.

The priciest listing in today's Visalia rental market is going for $2,300/month. As affordable as it may seem to those from more glamorous zip codes, around Fresno such figures had better come with plenty of desirable features. But what exactly can renters expect for these prices?We took a gander at local listings via rental website Zumper to find out. Read on for the results. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---First off, there's this single-family home over at 2211 N. Divisadero St. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and while the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Visalia is roughly $1,650/month, this place is currently listed at $2,300/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?The like-new house boasts granite countertops throughout, a large walk-in pantry and spacious loft and bedrooms. It also has a separate laundry room and a two-car garage, as well as a backyard and patio area. Furthermore, dogs, but not cats, are welcome.Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.(Check out the complete listing here .)Moving on, here's another single-family home over at 3725 E. Seeger Court. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,543 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Visalia is roughly $1,337/month, this home is currently priced at $1,950/month.The house is set in a quiet neighborhood and has a backyard with a pool and a built-in barbecue and bar area. Indoors, there's a three-car garage, a fireplace, and plenty of built-in storage. But inhabiting this voluminous rental isn't for everyone: pets aren't allowed.According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, but is somewhat bikeable.(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here .)