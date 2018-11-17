Inside Visalia's highest-priced rental homes

We took a gander at local listings via rental website Zumper to find out. Read on for the results. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2211 N. Divisadero St.
First off, there's this single-family home over at 2211 N. Divisadero St. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and while the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Visalia is roughly $1,650/month, this place is currently listed at $2,300/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?
The like-new house boasts granite countertops throughout, a large walk-in pantry and spacious loft and bedrooms. It also has a separate laundry room and a two-car garage, as well as a backyard and patio area. Furthermore, dogs, but not cats, are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.
3725 E. Seeger Court
Moving on, here's another single-family home over at 3725 E. Seeger Court. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,543 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Visalia is roughly $1,337/month, this home is currently priced at $1,950/month.
The house is set in a quiet neighborhood and has a backyard with a pool and a built-in barbecue and bar area. Indoors, there's a three-car garage, a fireplace, and plenty of built-in storage. But inhabiting this voluminous rental isn't for everyone: pets aren't allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, but is somewhat bikeable.
