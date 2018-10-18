REAL ESTATE

JFK's honeymoon mansion in Beverly Hills hits market for $135M

William Randolph Hearst's Beverly House listed for $135M

Beverly House, the one-time home of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, is now listed for a cool $135 million in Beverly Hills, Calif.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --
One of the most famous homes in the United States is up for sale. Beverly House, the one-time home of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, is now listed for a cool $135 million in Beverly Hills, Calif.

You may recognize it as the glamorous estate where Whitney Houston's character lived in "The Bodyguard" or from that infamous scene in "The Godfather" involving a horse head. John F. Kennedy and his new wife Jackie spent part of their honeymoon there, and it later became the West Coast presidential election headquarters for JFK's 1960 presidential campaign.

RELATED: Obama vacation home sells for $15M on Martha's Vineyard
The home of Barack Obama's first family vacation as president has sold in Massachusetts for $15 million.


Just three blocks from Sunset Boulevard and the Beverly Hills Hotel, the 19-bedroom, 29-bath Beverly House includes more than 35,000 square feet of living space tucked on 3.5 acres at the end of an 800-foot-long driveway.

The H-shaped mansion was designed in 1927 by Gordon Kaufmann, the architect behind the Hoover Dam, and Hollywood Paladium, among others. The home is characterized by long colonnades, wide balconies, and arched floor-to-ceiling windows.

RELATED: Rob Lowe asks $47M for Montecito estate
EMBED More News Videos

Actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl have put their East Coast style estate in Montecito, California on the market, offering a listing price of $47 million.


An 82-foot-long hallways opens into a 32-foot billiard room on the main level. Upstairs, a 102-foot-long hallways features a 40-foot-wide, nearly 9-foot-tall mural commissioned by Hugh Hefner. Outside the palatial estate, gardens by landscape architect Paul Thien include cascading waterfalls that lead to the pool.

The home is listed by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker in Beverly Hills. For more information, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
