REAL ESTATE

Madera County's newest neighborhood is being built with an emphasis on safety

EMBED </>More Videos

Instead of model homes, the first buildings being built at Tesoro Viejo are a fire station and sheriff's sub-station. (KFSN)

By
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
The rolling hills and mountains offer a scenic backdrop for what will be a 5,000 home development called Tesoro Viejo.

Highway 41 provides easy access.

Developer Bob McCaffrey envisions a slice of small-town America here. "Actually in 2003 when I visited the site and drove it with the original landowner I fell in love with it. I always refer to this as a 'walk in the clouds.'"

Local leaders and neighbors came out for a groundbreaking.

One of the first structures going up is dedicated to public safety.

Firefighters looked over the future site of station number 7 which would serve the rapidly growing southeast portion of Madera County.

"In the unincorporated areas of Madera County we have some staffed fire stations but the majority of the unincorporated area is served by volunteers and so this gives us an opportunity to be right in the center," said Madera Fire Chief Nancy Koerperich.

The focus now is on the town center.

Some of the vineyards will make way for streets, houses and a planned K-8 school.

Model homes should be available for the public in October

With a new sheriff's sub-station, Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney figures safety will be a key selling point. "It's a beautiful spot for a neighborhood. It's certainly an area that kind of puts Madera County's best foot forward."

A water and wastewater treatment plant are also planned for the development.

The first homes should be ready for families to move in the fall of 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estate developmentreal estateMadera County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
More homes being built in Fresno
Madera code inspectors plan to check half of the cities homes
State's largest 'zero net energy' community coming to Clovis
New housing developments are spurring new chapter in Madera County's growth
More real estate
REAL ESTATE
More homes being built in Fresno
Madera code inspectors plan to check half of the cities homes
State's largest 'zero net energy' community coming to Clovis
Buying or selling a home? It's the right time to do it in the Fresno market
What's the cheapest rental available in Fresno?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News