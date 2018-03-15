Madera County's newest neighborhood is being built with an emphasis on safety

The rolling hills and mountains offer a scenic backdrop for what will be a 5,000 home development called Tesoro Viejo.Highway 41 provides easy access.Developer Bob McCaffrey envisions a slice of small-town America here. "Actually in 2003 when I visited the site and drove it with the original landowner I fell in love with it. I always refer to this as a 'walk in the clouds.'"Local leaders and neighbors came out for a groundbreaking.One of the first structures going up is dedicated to public safety.Firefighters looked over the future site of station number 7 which would serve the rapidly growing southeast portion of Madera County."In the unincorporated areas of Madera County we have some staffed fire stations but the majority of the unincorporated area is served by volunteers and so this gives us an opportunity to be right in the center," said Madera Fire Chief Nancy Koerperich.The focus now is on the town center.Some of the vineyards will make way for streets, houses and a planned K-8 school.Model homes should be available for the public in OctoberWith a new sheriff's sub-station, Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney figures safety will be a key selling point. "It's a beautiful spot for a neighborhood. It's certainly an area that kind of puts Madera County's best foot forward."A water and wastewater treatment plant are also planned for the development.The first homes should be ready for families to move in the fall of 2019.