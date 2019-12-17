New restaurant opens in northwest Fresno, city officials hope more will come

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- City officials say more businesses are opening their doors in northwest Fresno.They say the West Shaw area has dealt with abandoned retail buildings that can lead to crime and transients.New life is coming to some vacant buildings in northwest Fresno.For Steven Xheng's family, opportunity comes in the form of food."Everyone's worked nonstop. My father's been working every day for a year not stopping on this restaurant," says Xheng.Xheng is the buffet manager at the Golden Harbor, a new restaurant that opened on Monday in the former Drexel Heritage building along Shaw avenue.Xheng says with a state highway nearby, and a steady flow of drivers, it's the perfect place to serve up some meals"We decided to expand north and saw there were a lot of vacant buildings around here, so we thought it'd be a good place to start a new business. Our goal is to serve the community good authentic Chinese food as well as other cuisines," says Xheng.City councilmember Mike Karbassi says the restaurant is one of many flocking to the West Shaw area.Though he can't confirm, Karbassi says there's a rumor that a major grocery retailer could open in place of the former Tang Dynasty restaurant that went up in flames a year ago.He says by attracting more business to the area, it helps improve the ongoing issue of buildings being abandoned."A lot of these property owners that leave their property dilapidated - that hurts the neighborhood a lot because you get a lot of vagrants that flock to this area," Karbassi says.Karbassi says they also plan to go after those property owners who leave the buildings abandoned."We'll call them and let them know we have these concerns, but if they're not responsive, we're going to hit them with fines, because they're hurting local residents."He says they're also looking at parts of Shaw to incentivize development in hopes of bringing more businesses, like the Golden Center Buffet, to open up shop.