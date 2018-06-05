MERCED

Renovations begin on one of the oldest buildings in Merced

EMBED </>More Videos

Renovations begin on oldest building in Merced. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
The historic Tioga Hotel in Merced is getting a facelift. Crews were boarding windows and working on the site on Monday.

"The project has been in the making for a long time," Merced city Mayor Mike Murphy said. He added the hotel has, "Played host to so many people. Presidents to movie stars from John Kennedy to John Wayne."

Murphy said the plan is to create a mix of more than 70 apartments and studios. The lower floor will be open to commercial spaces.

"There's a real market for residential. The demand is only being increased with more students coming to UC Merced as part of the 2020 expansion so these rooms will fill up quickly."

The hotel opened in 1928. It was purchased in April.

Along with the Tioga, the El Capitan hotel and the Mainzer Theatre in downtown are also in the process of a remodel. City council members hope the renovations will attract more business owners.

"To have the crown jewel of Merced being restored allows us to have living history brought back to daily life," said Mayor Pro Tem Jill McLeod. "To have residential people here and have a choice to live downtown and work creates a whole new vibrancy to our downtown corridor."

Murphy said since the building is a registered historic building, the faade of the building won't change drastically, however, the rooms inside will be completely remodeled with new kitchens, light fixtures, and flooring.

According to PCG Commercial Incorporated's website, the building was purchased for more than $4 million.

The renovation is expected to be finished by Fall 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estate developmentreal estatemercedhistoryhistoric districtMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Two arrested for Merced drug and gun bust
19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in Merced
Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash
Family and friends remember Merced teen killed crash near Sacramento
More merced
REAL ESTATE
More homes being built in Fresno
Madera code inspectors plan to check half of the cities homes
State's largest 'zero net energy' community coming to Clovis
Buying or selling a home? It's the right time to do it in the Fresno market
What's the cheapest rental available in Fresno?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News