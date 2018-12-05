Renting in Fresno: What will $1,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Fresno if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1565 W. Swift Ave. (Northwest Fresno)
Listed at $995/month, this 722-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1565 W. Swift Ave.
In the unit, expect in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, tiled countertops and carpeted flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
6655 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 6655 N. Fresno St.
It's listed for $970/month for its 700 square feet of space. In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, large closets, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4550 E. Fountain Way (East Central Fresno)
Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4550 E. Fountain Way. It's listed for $925/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry; in the unit, there are a mix of hardwood and carpet floors, new cabinets in the kitchen, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
