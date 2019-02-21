Renting in Fresno: What will $1,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Fresno if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4070 E. Butler Ave. (Southeast Fresno)
Listed at $1,100/month, this studio is located at 4070 E. Butler Ave.
The building offers on-site laundry, on-site management and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $45 application fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
6655 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 6655 N. Fresno St. It's listed for $1,062/month for its 700 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management, on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
3910 W. Beechwood Ave. (Northwest Fresno)
Here's an 806-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3910 W. Beechwood Ave. that's going for $1,020/month.
In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, a fireplace and carpet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.