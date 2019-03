Renting in Fresno: What will $1,300 get you?

Thursday, February 28th, 2019 9:17PM

931 Divisadero St. (Downtown Fresno)

8680 N. Glenn Ave. (Northwest Fresno)

3910 W. Beechwood Ave. (Northwest Fresno)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fresno?We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Fresno if you've got a budget of $1,300/month.Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,275/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 931 Divisadero St.In the unit, expect stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.(Check out the complete listing here .)Here's a 671-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8680 N. Glenn Ave. that's going for $1,247/month.The building boasts outdoor space, a tennis court and a volleyball court. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.(Check out the complete listing here .)Last, check out this 804-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 3910 W. Beechwood Ave. It's listed for $1,220/month.In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, a fireplace, carpet and a patio. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.(Check out the complete listing here .)---