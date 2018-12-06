Renting in Fresno: What will $800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Fresno if you've got a budget of $800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4650 N. First St. (Northeast Fresno)
Listed at $800/month, this 565-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 4650 N. First St.
In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, carpeting and a walk-in closet. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1940 E. Hunter Ave. (East Central Fresno)
Listed at $725/month, this 634-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1940 E. Hunter Ave.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and an eat-in kitchen. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave. (Northeast Fresno)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave. It's also listed for $725/month for its 600 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. The apartment features in-unit laundry, carpeting and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
