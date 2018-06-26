REAL ESTATE

Renting in Porterville: What will $600 get you?

267 W. Belleview Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Porterville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Porterville if you're on a budget of $600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

233 N. E St.




Listed at $600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 233 N. E St.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and covered parking. In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a stove, a dishwasher and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot.

(See the complete listing here.)

267 W. Belleview Ave.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 267 W. Belleview Ave. It's also listed for $600/month for its 625 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a stove, plenty of cabinet space, a ceiling fan and built-in storage features. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

101 S. Chess Terrace St.




Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 101 S. Chess Terrace St. that's going for $595/month.

The home features carpeted floors, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher and built-in storage space. Building amenities include a backyard and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
