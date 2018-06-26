Renting in Porterville: What will $600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Porterville if you're on a budget of $600/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
233 N. E St.
Listed at $600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 233 N. E St.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and covered parking. In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a stove, a dishwasher and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot.
267 W. Belleview Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 267 W. Belleview Ave. It's also listed for $600/month for its 625 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a stove, plenty of cabinet space, a ceiling fan and built-in storage features. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable.
101 S. Chess Terrace St.
Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 101 S. Chess Terrace St. that's going for $595/month.
The home features carpeted floors, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher and built-in storage space. Building amenities include a backyard and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable.
