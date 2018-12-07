Renting in Visalia: What will $700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Visalia if you've got $700/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
2941 W. Caldwell Ave., #D
Listed at $700/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 2941 W. Caldwell Ave., #D.
In the unit, there are carpeting, a ceiling fan and closet space. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is quite bikeable.
1947 W. Connelly Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 1947 W. Connelly Ave. It's listed for $695/month.
The apartment boasts carpeting, a walk-in closet and an eat-in kitchen. Good news for dog lovers: pups are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.
101 W. Laurel Ave.
Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 101 W. Laurel Ave. that's also going for $695/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. In the unit, there are new carpeting, a ceiling fan and built-storage features. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.
