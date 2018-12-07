REAL ESTATE

Renting in Visalia: What will $700 get you?

101 W. Laurel Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Visalia?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Visalia if you've got $700/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2941 W. Caldwell Ave., #D






Listed at $700/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 2941 W. Caldwell Ave., #D.

In the unit, there are carpeting, a ceiling fan and closet space. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is quite bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1947 W. Connelly Ave.






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 1947 W. Connelly Ave. It's listed for $695/month.

The apartment boasts carpeting, a walk-in closet and an eat-in kitchen. Good news for dog lovers: pups are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

101 W. Laurel Ave.






Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 101 W. Laurel Ave. that's also going for $695/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. In the unit, there are new carpeting, a ceiling fan and built-storage features. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)
