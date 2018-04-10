REAL ESTATE

The cheapest rentals available in Fresno, right now

5250 N Brawley Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Fresno are hovering around $1,050. But how does the low-end pricing on a Fresno rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

4885 N Recreation Ave.




Listed at $626 / month, this 554-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4885 N Recreation Ave. in Hoover, is 40.4 percent less than the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Fresno, which is currently estimated at around $1,050 / month.

In the unit, expect carpeting, wooden cabinets, air conditioning and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

242 N Glenn Ave.




Listed at $750 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 242 N Glenn Ave. in Central.

In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a patio and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include secured entry. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

5250 N Brawley Ave.



Finally, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5250 N Brawley Ave. in Bullard, is listed at $1,009 / month for its 642-square-feet of space.

In the unit, expect a fireplace, in-unit laundry, carpeting, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
