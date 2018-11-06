Tulare's most deluxe residential rental, revealed

We combed through local listings in Tulare via rental website Zumper to unearth the city's most opulent rental: see the results, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1624 N. Sutton Court
For instance, check out this single-family home over at 1624 N. Sutton Court. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 3,809 square feet in size.
Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Tulare is approximately $1,595/month, this home is currently listed at $3,500/month. What, precisely, makes it so steep?
In the single-family house, you can expect high ceilings, a large formal dining room, and plenty of marble and gilt decor throughout. The house has a two-car garage and front and back yards with a gazebo. But inhabiting this deluxe home isn't all-inclusive: pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, but is fairly bikeable.
