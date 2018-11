Tulare's most deluxe residential rental, revealed

1624 N. Sutton Court

Whether you're on the prowl for a new place or not, sometimes it can be fun to look at an upmarket real estate listing to see what kind of houses those with money can afford. So what exactly does the top of the line of Tulare's rental market currently look like -- and what fancy features might one find, given the elevated price?We combed through local listings in Tulare via rental website Zumper to unearth the city's most opulent rental: see the results, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---For instance, check out this single-family home over at 1624 N. Sutton Court. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 3,809 square feet in size.Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Tulare is approximately $1,595/month, this home is currently listed at $3,500/month. What, precisely, makes it so steep?In the single-family house, you can expect high ceilings, a large formal dining room, and plenty of marble and gilt decor throughout. The house has a two-car garage and front and back yards with a gazebo. But inhabiting this deluxe home isn't all-inclusive: pets are not permitted.According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, but is fairly bikeable.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)