real estate

Unique Fresno County home up for sale

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a home that's the centerpiece of an oasis.

"Well they're impressed because they come down the driveway and boom there's a sculpture in the middle of the forest and it is 20 minutes from Fresno," said Deborah Lencioni Lapp.

Deborah Lencioni Lapp is the owner of the Creek House near Sanger. It started as an idea on paper until a friend introduced her to Art Dyson.

"Art said you've gotta lengthen out the lines. You can see that's the genesis of the house right there is the lengthening out of the lines. So the sculpture was created as a result," Lapp said.

Some of his well-known work includes the Woodward Park Library and University High. Several homes were also designed in the Valley.

Action News got a look inside the 1,800-square foot home. The kitchen and living area flow out to the deck. The unique home has received many nicknames since it was built in 1988.

"We had an Egyptian exchange student who called at the eye of Horus. It has lots of names the hobbit house, but it's home. That's what it was to us," Lapp said.

The Collins creek also runs on both sides of the house. It's even been used as a swimming hole. Lapp moved out when her kids were growing and rented it for years. She's decided it's time to sell.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on six acres has been listed for $599,000.

"Our email inbox our phones are constantly blowing up. Just because it's so striking. Investors that just want to collect architecturally unique homes, so think of it like a car collector," said Nader Assemi, Assemi Real Estate co-owner & broker.

The home was also featured on HGTV's extreme homes in 2012. It's been written in publications and architecture blogs as the Lencioni residence.

It's a unique home with a story to tell. People around the world have shown interest in this property. A few Valley residents have checked it out.

The owner says she hopes the next person who lives here has the chance to dream at the Creek House.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesangerluxury homeshomesangerreal estatesales
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL ESTATE
New home building impacted by shelter in place
Trump addresses passing of friend who died of coronavirus
Good news for anyone with a home mortgage loan
Real estate agents use robots to adapt to coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno 'shelter in place' lifts Tuesday, restaurants can open immediately
Fresno County approved by state for further opening of businesses
Central California coronavirus cases
Tulare County pastor accused of molesting several children
Here's what needs to happen to reopen CA schools
2 shot at Corcoran gas station, police say
Yosemite prepares for possible opening, but with no firm date set
Show More
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Police searching for suspects who robbed northeast Fresno Walgreens
Burglars strike beloved Tower District restaurant during COVID-19 closure
Not all students will return to class when California schools reopen, officials say
State threatens to pull millions of dollars in COVID-19 funding from Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News