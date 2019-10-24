Valley non-profit to combine art and affordable housing at Visalia lumberyard

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Visalia is in the process of selling the old Lumberyard to a Valley-based housing non-profit.The lumberyard is currently home to the Visalia Arts Consortium.But they won't be going anywhere.The city says Self-Help Enterprises will develop 81 affordable housing units along with artist loft spaces and space for the consortium."Self-Help Enterprises is excited to create affordable housing opportunities in Visalia, while adding a robust partnership with the arts community to provide living, working, teaching, and gallery space downtown," said Self-Help Enterprises CEO Tom Collishaw.