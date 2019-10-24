affordable housing

Valley non-profit to combine art and affordable housing at Visalia lumberyard

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Visalia is in the process of selling the old Lumberyard to a Valley-based housing non-profit.

The lumberyard is currently home to the Visalia Arts Consortium.

But they won't be going anywhere.

The city says Self-Help Enterprises will develop 81 affordable housing units along with artist loft spaces and space for the consortium.

"Self-Help Enterprises is excited to create affordable housing opportunities in Visalia, while adding a robust partnership with the arts community to provide living, working, teaching, and gallery space downtown," said Self-Help Enterprises CEO Tom Collishaw.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatevisalianonprofitaffordable housingnon profit
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Developer to turn old Fresno hospital into affordable housing
Trump administration may be looking to tackle CA homeless crisis
New apartment complex coming to Madera for veterans
Fresno Housing Authority to accept Section 8 housing pre-applications in June
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
The Art of Breaking and Its Place in Hip-hop Culture
5 teens arrested after beating and carjacking man in Fresno
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Merced teen declared brain dead days after being assaulted
Show More
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says
Driver evading police causes crash, attempts break-in at Fresno apartment
Suspect arrested for stealing from farmers, deputies searching for accomplice
South Valley teens charged with murder of 16-year-old
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
More TOP STORIES News