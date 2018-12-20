REAL ESTATE

What does $1,000 rent you in Fresno, today?

1743 L St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fresno?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Fresno if you've got a budget of $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

1565 W. Swift Ave. (Northwest Fresno)






Listed at $995/month, this 722-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1565 W. Swift Ave.

The building has secured entry and assigned parking. In the apartment, expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6655 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 6655 N. Fresno St. It's listed for $970/month for its 700 square feet of space.

The apartment boasts a ceiling fan, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a balcony. The building features outdoor space. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1743 L St. (Downtown Fresno)






Then, check out this 612-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1743 L St. It's listed for $925/month.

Apartment amenities include a balcony, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building features outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
