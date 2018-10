What Does $1,100 Rent You In Fresno, Today?

1164 E. Perrin Ave. #167

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fresno? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site ApartmentList to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Fresno if you've got $1,100 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Take a look at the listings, below.This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the Dominion Heights complex is listed at $1,140 / month.In this apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, granite countertops, air conditioning, and a dishwasher. Amenities at the complex include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub. Pet lovers will be pleased to learn that dogs and cats are allowed.(See the complete listing here .)This three-bedroom, one-bath home is on the market for $1,195 / month. Amenities include a fireplace, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a covered backyard patio. Parking is available in a single-car garage, and lawn care is provided with the rent.The garage has hookups for a washer and dryer, and the unit is open to small pets on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.(See the complete listing here .)For $1,195 / month, you can move into this 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath home, which offers amenities like a dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a ceiling fan, and garage parking. Laundry is available on-site, and a large backyard features fruit trees and two sheds for additional storage.For those who enjoy working from home, the house also boasts a bonus office space. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.(See the complete listing here .)---