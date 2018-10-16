What does $1,100 rent you in Fresno, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Fresno if you've got a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6655 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 6655 N. Fresno St. that's listed for $1,090/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a balcony, a dishwasher, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
8680 N. Cedar Ave. (Northeast Fresno)
Here's a 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 8680 N. Cedar Ave. that's going for $1,025/month.
The apartment features a dishwasher, a balcony, air conditioning, carpeted flooring and in-unit laundry. The building boasts outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
5250 N. Brawley Ave. (Northwest Fresno)
Then, check out this 642-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5250 N. Brawley Ave. It's listed for $1,014/month.
Apartment amenities include a fireplace, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
