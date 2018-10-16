REAL ESTATE

What does $1,100 rent you in Fresno, today?

5250 N. Brawley Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fresno?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Fresno if you've got a budget of $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

6655 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)




First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 6655 N. Fresno St. that's listed for $1,090/month for its 700 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a balcony, a dishwasher, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8680 N. Cedar Ave. (Northeast Fresno)




Here's a 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 8680 N. Cedar Ave. that's going for $1,025/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, a balcony, air conditioning, carpeted flooring and in-unit laundry. The building boasts outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

5250 N. Brawley Ave. (Northwest Fresno)




Then, check out this 642-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5250 N. Brawley Ave. It's listed for $1,014/month.

Apartment amenities include a fireplace, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineFresno
REAL ESTATE
More homes being built in Fresno
Madera code inspectors plan to check half of the cities homes
State's largest 'zero net energy' community coming to Clovis
Buying or selling a home? It's the right time to do it in the Fresno market
More Real Estate
Top Stories
New state law could mean freedom this week for accused Fresno County killer
Crash kills 2 in Ukraine during training with 144th Fighter Wing
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
Fresno County court workers threatening to strike if agreement on contract not met
Faulty pizza oven to blame for fire at popular Northeast Fresno restaurant
Most new Fresno County voters say no party preference
Valley's Children's ,City of Merced working on opening specialty care facility
Show More
Customer service at your fingertips
Overturned semi closes westbound SR-198 near Hanford
Two employees evacuated from adult store after white substance is sent in envelope
Man dies after being hit by train hand rail in Northwest Fresno
Corcoran woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend in the chest
More News