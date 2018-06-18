What does $1,400 rent you in Fresno?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Fresno if you're on a budget of $1,400/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
9375 N. Saybrook Drive (Woodward Park)
Listed at $1,395/month, this 832-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 9375 N. Saybrook Drive.
The apartment features air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool, outdoor space, a residents lounge, a business center and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has minimal transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1325 E. Foxhill Drive (Woodward Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1325 E. Foxhill Drive. It's listed for $1,372/month for its 846 square feet of space.
The new apartment features a patio, large windows, a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
62 E. Fedora Ave. (Fresno High Roeding)
Here's a 1,308-square-foot spot at 62 E. Fedora Ave. that's going for $1,325/month.
The home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, built-in storage features and a backyard. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)