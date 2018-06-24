What does $1,400 rent you in the Fresno Metro area?

We compared what $1,400 might get you in Clovis, Fresno, Hanford and Merced, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Clovis -- 1401 Hillcrest Drive
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom spot is located at 1401 Hillcrest Drive in Clovis. Asking $1,400/month, it's priced 15 percent below the $1,650 median rent for a three bedroom in Clovis.
The home features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, both air conditioning and central heating, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and built-in storage features. There's also a fenced yard, a storage shed and a two-car garage. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands.
(See the complete listing here.)
Fresno -- 917 E. Ashlan Ave.
Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom situated at 917 E. Ashlan Ave. in Fresno's High Roeding neighborhood. It's listed for $1,395/month for its 1,583 square feet of space--47 percent pricier than Fresno's median two-bedroom rent of $950.
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate central heating, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a kitchen island. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
Hanford -- 222 McCreary Ave.
Listed at $1,300/month, this 1,815-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 222 McCreary Ave. in Hanford is eight percent higher than Hanford's median three-bedroom rent of $1,200.
The home includes hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, exposed brick, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable.
(See the full listing here.)
Merced -- 4376 Mathias Way
Finally, here's a 1,469-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence at 4376 Mathias Way in Merced, also listed at $1,400/month. That's two percent less than Merced's median three-bedroom rent of $1,424.
In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands.
(Check out the complete listing here.)