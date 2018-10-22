What does $700 rent you in Porterville, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Porterville if you've got a budget of $700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
885 W. Mulberry Ave.
Listed at $700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 885 W. Mulberry Ave.
The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is bikeable.
787 N. G St., #A
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 787 N. G St., #A. It's also listed for $700/month.
The apartment offers air conditioning, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. A swimming pool and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.
70 E. Yates Ave.
Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 70 E. Yates Ave. that's going for $625/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and outdoor space. The apartment comes equipped with tile flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.
62 N. Villa St.
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 62 N. Villa St. It's listed for $625/month as well.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeted flooring, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.
