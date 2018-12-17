What does $800 rent you in Merced, today? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Merced if you're on a budget of $800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
295 E. 22nd St.
Listed at $800/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 295 E. 22nd St.
The building includes garage parking. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, closet space and closet space. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.
708 E. 23rd St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 708 E. 23rd St. It's listed for $718/month for its 600 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. The unit boasts both air conditioning and heating, tiled flooring and black appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.
2306 K St.
Here's a 950-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2306 K St. that's going for $715/month.
In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, carpeting, a ceiling fan, a fireplace and a private entrance. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
