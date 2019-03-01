What does $900 rent you in Fresno, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Fresno if you've got a budget of $900/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4294 N. Hughes Ave. (Northwest Fresno)
Listed at $880/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 4294 N. Hughes Ave.
In the unit, anticipate both hardwood and carpeted floors. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
4918 N. Ninth St. (Northeast Fresno)
Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 4918 N. Ninth St. that's going for $835/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a fireplace and granite countertops. The building has storage. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
4585 E. McKinley Ave. (East Central Fresno)
Last, check out this 651-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4585 E. McKinley Ave. It's listed for $810/month.
In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher and air conditioning. Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management, secured entry and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.