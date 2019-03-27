What will $1,000 rent you in Fresno, this month?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Fresno if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
6655 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 6655 N. Fresno St. that's going for $948/month.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
445 W. Nees Ave. (Northwest Fresno)
Next, check out this 708-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 445 W. Nees Ave. It's listed for $925/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
5669 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)
Located at 5669 N. Fresno St., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $910/month.
In the unit, you can expect a fireplace, a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
- With the Echo Show, you can get hands-free help on everything from finding a recipe to streaming your favorite show to adding to your shopping list and much, much more. Just ask Alexa
- Take mood lighting to the next level with the Hue starter kit, which includes four smart, energy-efficient light bulbs that produce soft white lighting that you can dim and control remotely. Light it up
- Climate control comes easy with the Next thermostat, which features an easy-to-read display in four color options, and the ability to automatically adjust the temperature to your personal preferences. Be cool
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.