What will $1,100 rent you in Fresno, right now?

4070 E. Butler Ave., #101 (Southeast Fresno)
Listed at $1,100/month, this studio is located at 4070 E. Butler Ave., #101.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, on-site management and reserved parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $45 application fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
445 W. Nees Ave. (Northwest Fresno)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 445 W. Nees Ave. It's listed for $1,010/month for its 708 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, there is a fireplace, carpeting and both central heating and air conditioning. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
5669 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 5669 N. Fresno St. that's going for $1,008/month.
In the unit, you'll get a fireplace, a balcony, carpeted floors and in-unit laundry. The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
