What will $1,200 rent you in Fresno, right now?

1612 Fulton St. | Photos: Zumper

We've rounded up the latest real estate offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Fresno with a budget of $1,200/month.

Take a peek at what apartments the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7077 N. Millbrook Ave. (Northeast Fresno)




Listed at $1,200/month, this 796-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 7077 N. Millbrook Ave.

The newly-built complex features garage parking, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the apartment, you're promised in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1612 Fulton St. (Downtown Fresno)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse over at 1612 Fulton St. It's listed for $1,150/month for its 789 square feet of space.

The apartment has a dishwasher and in-unit laundry, while the complex boasts garage parking and a business center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

8680 N. Glenn Ave. (Northwest Fresno)




Here's a 671-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8680 N. Glenn Ave. that's going for $1,120/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect lots of landscaped outdoor space, tennis and volleyball courts. In the unit, you'll find wood cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
