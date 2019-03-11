What will $1,200 rent you in Fresno, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Fresno if you're on a budget of $1,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
116 N. Fulton St. (Downtown Fresno)
Listed at $1,150/month, this 717-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 116 N. Fulton St.
The building features outdoor space; Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
6655 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 6655 N. Fresno St.
It's listed for $1,149/month for its 700 square feet of space. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and storage space. In the unit, there are high ceilings, central heating and air, plenty of natural lighting and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
1525 Van Ness Ave. (Downtown Fresno)
Here's a 738-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1525 Van Ness Ave. that's going for $1,125/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
