What will $1,400 rent you in Northeast Fresno?

According to Walk Score, this Fresno neighborhood isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers limited transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Woodward Park is currently hovering around $1,501.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1164 E. Perrin Ave.
Listed at $1,370/month, this 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1164 E. Perrin Ave.
In the apartment, you can anticipate high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
9375 N. Saybrook Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 9375 N. Saybrook Drive. It's listed for $1,359/month for its 818 square feet of space.
In the apartment, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Building amenities include garage a=parking, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
8072 N. Millbrook Ave.
Here's a 796-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 8072 N. Millbrook Ave. that's going for $1,325/month.
In-unit laundry is offered as an apartment amenity. The complex boasts garage parking, outdoor space and a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
