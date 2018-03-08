What Will $700 Rent You In Fresno, Right Now?

Take a look at the listings, below.
816 E Florence Ave. (Edison)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 816 E Florence Ave. It's listed for $649 / month.
The building features outdoor space and a playground. In the unit, there's in-unit laundry. Pets aren't allowed. According to the listing, "Our community also includes barbecue and picnic areas, computer lab, activity center and clothing care centers."
4885 N Recreation Ave. (Hoover)
Here's a 554-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4885 N Recreation Ave. that's going for $626 / month.
The sunny unit has carpeting, built-in storage features and generous closet space. The building has outdoor space, a playground and a swimming pool. Pets aren't permitted.
