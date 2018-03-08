REAL ESTATE

What Will $700 Rent You In Fresno, Right Now?

4885 N Recreation Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fresno? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Fresno if you don't want to spend more than $700 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

816 E Florence Ave. (Edison)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 816 E Florence Ave. It's listed for $649 / month.

The building features outdoor space and a playground. In the unit, there's in-unit laundry. Pets aren't allowed. According to the listing, "Our community also includes barbecue and picnic areas, computer lab, activity center and clothing care centers."

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4885 N Recreation Ave. (Hoover)



Here's a 554-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4885 N Recreation Ave. that's going for $626 / month.

The sunny unit has carpeting, built-in storage features and generous closet space. The building has outdoor space, a playground and a swimming pool. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
