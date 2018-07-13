What will $700 rent you in Hoover, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Fresno neighborhood is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Hoover is currently hovering around $626.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $700/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
4650 N. First St.
Listed at $695/month, this 565-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 4650 N. First St.
In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, air conditioning, central heating, carpeted flooring, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts covered parking, on-site laundry, on-site management, outdoors space and a swimming pool. Cat owners will be pleased to learn that your feline is welcome.
4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave. It's listed for $675/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Complex amenities include assigned covered parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
4885 N. Recreation Ave.
Here's a 554-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4885 N. Recreation Ave. that's going for $626/month.
In the unit, look for carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. The complex has a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome.
