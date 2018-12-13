What will $900 rent you in Fresno, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Fresno if you've got a budget of $900/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5669 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)
Listed at $890/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 5669 N. Fresno St.
The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, expect a balcony, carpeting, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4550 E. Fountain Way (East Central Fresno)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 4550 E. Fountain Way. It's listed for $875/month for its 625 square feet of space.
The apartment boasts a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site management. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4918 N. Ninth St. (Northeast Fresno)
Here's a 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 4918 N. Ninth St. that's going for $850/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood and carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan and a fireplace. The building offers outdoor space, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
