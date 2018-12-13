What will $900 rent you in Fresno, right now? | Hoodline

REAL ESTATE

4918 N. Ninth St.

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fresno?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Fresno if you've got a budget of $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

5669 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)






Listed at $890/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 5669 N. Fresno St.

The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, expect a balcony, carpeting, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4550 E. Fountain Way (East Central Fresno)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 4550 E. Fountain Way. It's listed for $875/month for its 625 square feet of space.

The apartment boasts a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site management. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4918 N. Ninth St. (Northeast Fresno)






Here's a 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 4918 N. Ninth St. that's going for $850/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood and carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan and a fireplace. The building offers outdoor space, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
