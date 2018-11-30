What will $900 rent you in Fresno, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Fresno if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4918 N. Ninth St. (Northeast Fresno)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 4918 N. Ninth St. It's listed for $850/month for its 630 square feet of space. (Multiple units are available, so the photos may not match exactly.)
The unit boasts plenty of storage, with five separate closets; the complex has a swimming pool and fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4585 E. McKinley Ave. (East Central Fresno)
Next, check out this 651-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4585 E. McKinley Ave. It's listed for $810/month.
In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher and air conditioning, while the secured-entry complex offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
2005 E. Pontiac Way (East Central Fresno)
Finally, located at 2005 E. Pontiac Way, here's a 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $810/month.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, gas range and a mix of tiled and carpeted flooring. The building has on-site laundry and covered carport parking. Sorry, pet owners: animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
