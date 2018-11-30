REAL ESTATE

What will $900 rent you in Fresno, right now?

4918 N. Ninth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fresno?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Fresno if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

4918 N. Ninth St. (Northeast Fresno)






First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 4918 N. Ninth St. It's listed for $850/month for its 630 square feet of space. (Multiple units are available, so the photos may not match exactly.)

The unit boasts plenty of storage, with five separate closets; the complex has a swimming pool and fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4585 E. McKinley Ave. (East Central Fresno)






Next, check out this 651-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4585 E. McKinley Ave. It's listed for $810/month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher and air conditioning, while the secured-entry complex offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2005 E. Pontiac Way (East Central Fresno)






Finally, located at 2005 E. Pontiac Way, here's a 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $810/month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, gas range and a mix of tiled and carpeted flooring. The building has on-site laundry and covered carport parking. Sorry, pet owners: animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
