What will $900 rent you in Fresno, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Fresno with a budget of $900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
445 W. Bullard Ave. (Northwest Fresno)
Listed at $900/month, this 732-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 445 W. Bullard Ave.
In the unit, look for a walk-in closet and a mix of both hardwood and carpeted floors. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
5669 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 5669 N. Fresno St. It's listed for $899/month for its 700 square feet of space.
The building features a fitness center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, there is a fireplace, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
4577 N. First St. (Northeast Fresno)
Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4577 N. First St. It's listed for $850/month.
In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, a patio and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and storage space. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
4918 N. Ninth St. (Northeast Fresno)
Located at 4918 N. Ninth St., here's a 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $850/month.
In the unit, look for a fireplace. The building offers extrstorage space and a fitness center. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
232 N. Glenn Ave. (Downtown Fresno)
Listed at $835/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 232 N. Glenn Ave.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a patio. The building offers secured entry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
