What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Fresno, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Fresno via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4885 N Recreation Ave.
Listed at $626 / month, this 554-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4885 N Recreation Ave. in Hoover, is 47.8 percent less than the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Fresno, which is currently estimated at around $1,200 / month.
In the sunny unit, expect to find carpeted floors, ample closet space and built-in storage features. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. According to the listing, the building is within "close proximity to nearby shopping centers, restaurants and Save Mart Center."
(See the complete listing here.)
5630 E Huntington Ave., #106
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 5630 E Huntington Ave. in Roosevelt, which, at 985 square feet, is going for $745 / month.
Building amenities include a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, tile flooring and ample natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
1190 S Winery Ave., #265
Then there's this 802-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1190 S Winery Ave. in Roosevelt, listed at $750 / month.
In the bright unit, anticipate air conditioning, good storage space, a patio and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a playground and outdoor space.
(See the listing here.)
460 N Effie St.
Listed at $750 / month, this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 460 N Effie St. in Central.
In the unit, expect a dishwasher, a large closet, granite countertops and a private yard. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(Here's the listing.)
5250 N Brawley Ave.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5250 N Brawley Ave. in Bullard, is listed for $958 / month for its 642 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space.
(See the listing here.)
