REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Fresno, Right Now?

460 N Effie St. |Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Fresno look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Fresno via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4885 N Recreation Ave.




Listed at $626 / month, this 554-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4885 N Recreation Ave. in Hoover, is 47.8 percent less than the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Fresno, which is currently estimated at around $1,200 / month.

In the sunny unit, expect to find carpeted floors, ample closet space and built-in storage features. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. According to the listing, the building is within "close proximity to nearby shopping centers, restaurants and Save Mart Center."

(See the complete listing here.)

5630 E Huntington Ave., #106




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 5630 E Huntington Ave. in Roosevelt, which, at 985 square feet, is going for $745 / month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, tile flooring and ample natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1190 S Winery Ave., #265




Then there's this 802-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1190 S Winery Ave. in Roosevelt, listed at $750 / month.

In the bright unit, anticipate air conditioning, good storage space, a patio and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a playground and outdoor space.

(See the listing here.)

460 N Effie St.




Listed at $750 / month, this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 460 N Effie St. in Central.

In the unit, expect a dishwasher, a large closet, granite countertops and a private yard. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

5250 N Brawley Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5250 N Brawley Ave. in Bullard, is listed for $958 / month for its 642 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineFresno
REAL ESTATE
More homes being built in Fresno
Madera code inspectors plan to check half of the cities homes
State's largest 'zero net energy' community coming to Clovis
Buying or selling a home? It's the right time to do it in the Fresno market
What's the cheapest rental available in Fresno?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News