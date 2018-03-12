What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Fresno, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Fresno via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4885 N Recreation Ave.
Listed at $626 / month, this 554-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4885 N Recreation Ave. in Hoover, is 45.6 percent less than the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Fresno, which is currently estimated at around $1,150 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises carpeted floors, a deck, air conditioning and generous closet space. Pets are not permitted. The building has a playground and outdoor space.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
460 N Effie St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 460 N Effie S.t in Central, which, at 480 square feet, is going for $675 / month.
In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, granite counter tops, ceiling fans and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The house has a yard.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
5630 E Huntington Ave., #106
Then there's this 985-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathrooms at 5630 E Huntington Ave. in Roosevelt, listed at $745 / month.
In the bright unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, tile flooring, ample cabinet space, ceiling fans and granite countertops. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The building features a swimming pool.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
---
