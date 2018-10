What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Fresno, Right Now?

4885 N Recreation Ave.

460 N Effie St.

5630 E Huntington Ave., #106

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Fresno look like these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Fresno via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Listed at $626 / month, this 554-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4885 N Recreation Ave. in Hoover, is 45.6 percent less than the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Fresno, which is currently estimated at around $1,150 / month.In the unit, the listing promises carpeted floors, a deck, air conditioning and generous closet space. Pets are not permitted. The building has a playground and outdoor space.According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 460 N Effie S.t in Central, which, at 480 square feet, is going for $675 / month.In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, granite counter tops, ceiling fans and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The house has a yard.Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this 985-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathrooms at 5630 E Huntington Ave. in Roosevelt, listed at $745 / month.In the bright unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, tile flooring, ample cabinet space, ceiling fans and granite countertops. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The building features a swimming pool.Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.(See the listing here .)---