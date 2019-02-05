REAL ESTATE

What's the most expensive residential rental available in Visalia?

718 N. Floral St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're looking for a new apartment or not, it can occasionally be fun to look at a luxury real estate listing to see what life could be like if money wasn't a concern. So what exactly does the upper-end of Visalia's rental market look like today -- and just how choice are the features, given these astronomical prices?

We took a gander at local listings in Visalia via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most posh listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

6226 W. Oak Ave.








Here's this apartment over at 6226 W. Oak Ave. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This living space is currently listed at $2,095/month.

The home boasts a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, a gas fireplace, a patio and a two-car garage. Canines too can partake in this luxurious house.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1722 N. Mae Carden St. (The Lakes)









Next, there's this single-family home over at 1722 N. Mae Carden St. in the Lakes. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,970 square feet in size. This pad is currently listed at $1,850/month. What makes it so pricey?

The house features carpeting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen island, closet space, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, high ceilings and outdoor space. Canines too are welcome in this luxurious house.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

718 N. Floral St. (Oval Park)








Lastly, here's this apartment situated at 718 N. Floral St. in Oval Park. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and it's 880 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Visalia is approximately $950/month, this pad is currently priced at $1,770/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?

In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building comes with outdoor space and assigned parking. Pets too are welcome in this luxurious home.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
