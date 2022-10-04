New law drama 'Reasonable Doubt' now streaming on Hulu

'Reasonable Doubt,' a new show on Hulu was inspired by an attorney who gained fame first as part of the "dream team" defending O.J. Simpson. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

NEW YORK CITY -- A new show on Hulu was inspired by a Los Angeles attorney who gained fame first as part of the "dream team" defending O.J. Simpson.

Shawn Holley later went on to represent the likes of the Kardashians, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, and the late Tupac Shakur.

Her story has been altered for television and the fictional character inspired by her is no longer a lawyer for the defense in "Reasonable Doubt."

Jacqueline "Jax" Sewart's ethics have been called "questionable" and the line between right and wrong sometimes gets fuzzy for her, but that's what makes Jax a fascinating character, says the star who plays her.

"She's fearless," Emaytzy Corinealdi said. "She's this high-powered attorney, and what have you. She's also a bit messy and unpredictable. She's trying to figure it out."

Jax is a prosecutor who is also a wife and mother who is balancing marriage, kids and a murder trial.

The pilot of "Reasonable Doubt" was directed by Kerry Washington, who helped bring it to Hulu as one of the producers of the series.

Her role may be behind the scenes this time, but Washington draws on her experience as a performer to guide her players.

"I always feel like I know when a scene is working as a director when I'm like 'put me in, coach,'" Washington said. "Like when I love what I see so much that it makes me want to jump in. That's when I know we're doing something right."

"Reasonable Doubt" is a presentation of the Onyx Collective.

"Onyx is this brand new platform within Hulu where they are telling stories that are driven by artists of color," Washington said. "That are about our experiences as people of color, and they're gonna resonate around the world."

"Reasonable Doubt" is streaming now on Hulu, which is owned by Disney, the same parent company of this station.